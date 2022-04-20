A Siren's Call VR Death Comes At Night has launched in early Access!!

PLEASE NOTE IT IS EARLY ACCESS:

I released it in early access do to high demand from the fans I have. Some levels and items features etc. Are not finished. And some areas need lighting fixed

*Known Bugs

-Pistol Mag not working

-Pistol Mag Grip not working

-FPS

-Loading Is a tad broken

-Manor Level bugs out and returns you to the main menu

There are alot more bugs. But I will be rolling out updates as the weeks go by. This is version V 1.0

Does not reflect the final product.

Please report any bugs or issues in the discord

https://discord.gg/FyTzyehe29