A Siren's Call VR: Death Comes At Night update for 20 April 2022

A Siren's Call VR Death Comes At Night has launched in early Access!!

Build 8510740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PLEASE NOTE IT IS EARLY ACCESS:
I released it in early access do to high demand from the fans I have. Some levels and items features etc. Are not finished. And some areas need lighting fixed

*Known Bugs
-Pistol Mag not working
-Pistol Mag Grip not working
-FPS
-Loading Is a tad broken
-Manor Level bugs out and returns you to the main menu

There are alot more bugs. But I will be rolling out updates as the weeks go by. This is version V 1.0

Does not reflect the final product.
Please report any bugs or issues in the discord
https://discord.gg/FyTzyehe29

