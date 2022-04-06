Update #001

Hello,

We've released our first game update for The Backrooms: Survival. This update mainly fixes lots of bugs reported within the first week by our players. We aim to iron out bugs and polish the game first to build a smoother, more solid foundation before shifting our focus to new content.

Fixes:

-Fixed lighting bug on the "Hedge maze" theme floor

-Fixed lanterns/candles not lighting up the ground, but walls only

-Main menu/UI sounds can be adjusted individually with their own sound slider

-Candles and Lanterns last slightly longer and are slightly brighter

-Fixed candle item floating above the ground

-Fixed graphical glitches with some wall graffiti

-Inventory controls are shown on the inventory top corner as there has been some confusion

-Fixed "store/remove" showing on some items as these were scrapped functions (replaced by drop) and shouldn't have been showing

-Fixed a bug where you could pick up items through the walls/obstacles etc

-Fixed water leaks still appearing in levels with no ceiling

-Small keys are now easier to pick up as collecting them has been quite buggy

-Fixed a bug where the players head can be seen when crouching and looking up

-Fixed caffeine pill not disappearing from inventory when used

-Drinking ceiling leak increases the "Fluids Drank" statistic on the game over report

-Fixed clown entity texture appearing all white on some GPUs

-Fixed a bug preventing you from dropping sanity pills

-Fixed a bug where the telephone continues to play the phone ringing clip once picked up

-Fixed a bug where the circus ambiance music continues to play on death when returning to the main menu

-Fixed some text typos

-Fixed a saving bug that could sometimes occur corrupting quicksaves and preventing you from leaving to the main menu

-cave level theme is slightly brighter as it was far too dark in some levels

-Settings are saved and reloaded

-Other smaller fixes (graphical glitches, stuttering, etc)