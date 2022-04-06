New and Improved Player Attacks and Movement!

Release 0.4.4 focused on player attacking gameplay.

The game controls have been completely remapped and simplified.

You can now use A, B, X, Y for all actions. Except for menu, items, etc.

Charging Punch (hold/release X, with Joy in normal position)

Charging Low Attack (hold/release X, with Joy in downward position)

Charging High Attack (hold/release X, with Joy in upward position)

Charging Run Attack (hold/release B)

Charging Double Jump Attack (hold/release A)

Grab and throw/slam/slide in one action with Y+A or Y+B or Y+X.

Run and Jump, hold/release A+B.

See the updated Genetic Fluff Steam page for full controller mapping (keyboard and xbox).