Genetic Fluff update for 6 April 2022

New and Improved Player Attacks and Movement!

Release 0.4.4 focused on player attacking gameplay.

The game controls have been completely remapped and simplified.
You can now use A, B, X, Y for all actions. Except for menu, items, etc.

Charging Punch (hold/release X, with Joy in normal position)
Charging Low Attack (hold/release X, with Joy in downward position)
Charging High Attack (hold/release X, with Joy in upward position)
Charging Run Attack (hold/release B)
Charging Double Jump Attack (hold/release A)
Grab and throw/slam/slide in one action with Y+A or Y+B or Y+X.
Run and Jump, hold/release A+B.

See the updated Genetic Fluff Steam page for full controller mapping (keyboard and xbox).

