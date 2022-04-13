Honey, I Joined A Cult Easter Update Patch Notes!

Greetings Faithful Followers!

We come to you with the offering of Eggs, Little Chick Hats, and not at all creepy rabbit face masks! That can only mean one thing! It's EASTER!

To celebrate, we have created some Easter themed goodies for you to decorate your compound and cultists with! We've also spent time getting some all important bug fixes in and listened to community feedback and made gameplay tweaks, so hopefully you will have less issues with mission difficulty and dirty hands!

Want to know the full patch notes? Peep your eyes down below!

**

New Easter Cosmetics:

**

2 new relics

4 new hats

4 new ornaments

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed an issue where grass would be visible instead of foundation tiles during Room Assignment

Fixed an issue where confiscated items during a raid would award the player money when “Recycling” was researched

Fixed an issue where the player was able to place 4 flight simulators instead of 2

Fixed an issue where the Faith loss statistic does not count correctly

Fixed an issue where the Test Tubes functionality was swapped with Megascope

Fixed an issue where deleting an object with the escape button doesn’t refund money when “Recycling is researched

Fixed an issue where the incorrect icon was used for the Demonic Brazier

Fixed multiple World Advancements not triggering correctly

Fixed multiple World Advancement descriptions

Fixed multiple instances of mission choices not leading to the correct outcome

Fixed multiple text overlap issues

Fixed multiple localisation issues

Fixed multiple instances of debug strings appearing throughout the game

**

Quality of Life and Balance changes:

Mission Changes:

**

Reduced the difficulty of level 9 and 10 missions

Changed the duration of scalable missions to cap out at 10 hours

Heat received when failing a Heat reduction mission has been reduced

**

Objects Changes:

**

Sink - Insta-Flow - hygiene rating changed from 25 to 20

Sink - Golden - hygiene rating changed from 20 to 25

Sink - Trough - dirty hands removal chance changed from 45 to 75

Sink - Standard - dirty hands removal chance changed from 70 to 85

Sink - Golden - dirty hands removal chance changed from 85 to 99

Toilet - Insta-Flush - hygiene reduction changed from 0 to -5

Toilet - Golden - hygiene reduction changed from -10 to 0

Shower - Insta-Power Head - dirty hands removal chance changed from 20 to 15

Shower - Golden Head - dirty hands removal chance changed from 15 to 20

**

Quirks Changes

**Note: You may still see these Quirks on already existing characters in current playthroughs regardless of the new changes.

Great Outdoors - has been disabled from appearing further

Esteemed PR - now only appears from day 30 onwards and only requires 500 PR

Mission Improbable - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Collective Fun - now only appears from day 10 onwards

Singular Fun - now only appears from day 10 onwards

Nocturnal - now only appears from day 10 onwards

Devoted Faith - now only appears from day 15 onwards and only requires 500 Faith

Prosperous - now only appears from day 20 onwards and only requires $50k

Worrier - now only appears from day 20 onwards

Devoted Stickler - now only appears from day 20 onwards

Cherished - now only affects work rooms and additionally works with leader pictures

Illustrious Work - now only appears from day 20 onwards

Extravagant Sleep - now only appears from day 20 onwards

Solo Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Multi Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Honest Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Fever Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Low Acclaim - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Skilled Up Missions - now only appears from day 5 onwards

Solace of the Dark - clarified description as decor lights and not generic light fittings

Scared of the Dark - clarified description as decor lights and not generic light fittings

**

UI changes

**

Updated Divine Inspiration page so scroll location is remembered

Updated universal tech tree with further scroll bar functionality

Added slight fade to top and bottom of Divine Inspiration page when there is more content to be viewed

Updated the Divine Inspiration page with further scroll bar functionality

Made the Divine Inspiration card tooltips consistent with others

Updated Divine Inspiration tooltips to display a requirement as red if the player does not have enough

