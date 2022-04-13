Honey, I Joined A Cult Easter Update Patch Notes!

Greetings Faithful Followers!
We come to you with the offering of Eggs, Little Chick Hats, and not at all creepy rabbit face masks! That can only mean one thing! It's EASTER!
To celebrate, we have created some Easter themed goodies for you to decorate your compound and cultists with! We've also spent time getting some all important bug fixes in and listened to community feedback and made gameplay tweaks, so hopefully you will have less issues with mission difficulty and dirty hands!
Want to know the full patch notes? Peep your eyes down below!
New Easter Cosmetics:
- 2 new relics
- 4 new hats
- 4 new ornaments
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where grass would be visible instead of foundation tiles during Room Assignment
- Fixed an issue where confiscated items during a raid would award the player money when “Recycling” was researched
- Fixed an issue where the player was able to place 4 flight simulators instead of 2
- Fixed an issue where the Faith loss statistic does not count correctly
- Fixed an issue where the Test Tubes functionality was swapped with Megascope
- Fixed an issue where deleting an object with the escape button doesn’t refund money when “Recycling is researched
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect icon was used for the Demonic Brazier
- Fixed multiple World Advancements not triggering correctly
- Fixed multiple World Advancement descriptions
- Fixed multiple instances of mission choices not leading to the correct outcome
- Fixed multiple text overlap issues
- Fixed multiple localisation issues
- Fixed multiple instances of debug strings appearing throughout the game
Quality of Life and Balance changes:
Mission Changes:
- Reduced the difficulty of level 9 and 10 missions
- Changed the duration of scalable missions to cap out at 10 hours
- Heat received when failing a Heat reduction mission has been reduced
Objects Changes:
- Sink - Insta-Flow - hygiene rating changed from 25 to 20
- Sink - Golden - hygiene rating changed from 20 to 25
- Sink - Trough - dirty hands removal chance changed from 45 to 75
- Sink - Standard - dirty hands removal chance changed from 70 to 85
- Sink - Golden - dirty hands removal chance changed from 85 to 99
- Toilet - Insta-Flush - hygiene reduction changed from 0 to -5
- Toilet - Golden - hygiene reduction changed from -10 to 0
- Shower - Insta-Power Head - dirty hands removal chance changed from 20 to 15
- Shower - Golden Head - dirty hands removal chance changed from 15 to 20
Quirks Changes
**Note: You may still see these Quirks on already existing characters in current playthroughs regardless of the new changes.
- Great Outdoors - has been disabled from appearing further
- Esteemed PR - now only appears from day 30 onwards and only requires 500 PR
- Mission Improbable - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Collective Fun - now only appears from day 10 onwards
- Singular Fun - now only appears from day 10 onwards
- Nocturnal - now only appears from day 10 onwards
- Devoted Faith - now only appears from day 15 onwards and only requires 500 Faith
- Prosperous - now only appears from day 20 onwards and only requires $50k
- Worrier - now only appears from day 20 onwards
- Devoted Stickler - now only appears from day 20 onwards
- Cherished - now only affects work rooms and additionally works with leader pictures
- Illustrious Work - now only appears from day 20 onwards
- Extravagant Sleep - now only appears from day 20 onwards
- Solo Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Multi Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Honest Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Fever Mission - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Low Acclaim - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Skilled Up Missions - now only appears from day 5 onwards
- Solace of the Dark - clarified description as decor lights and not generic light fittings
- Scared of the Dark - clarified description as decor lights and not generic light fittings
UI changes
- Updated Divine Inspiration page so scroll location is remembered
- Updated universal tech tree with further scroll bar functionality
- Added slight fade to top and bottom of Divine Inspiration page when there is more content to be viewed
- Updated the Divine Inspiration page with further scroll bar functionality
- Made the Divine Inspiration card tooltips consistent with others
- Updated Divine Inspiration tooltips to display a requirement as red if the player does not have enough
