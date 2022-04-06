v0.13.0 - Steam Workshop support, New levels

Hi all,

The Steam Workshop support is now in!

You can publish your custom maps to the Steam Workshop right from the map editor. You just have to hit the "Publish" button.

You can also play the maps that others have created and published to the Workshop. You just have to subscribe to them and they will appear under the "Workshop" tab in the Sandbox.

The Sandbox browser was upgraded during these changes. It now shows thumbnail previews of the maps, making it super convenient to browse through your custom levels.

There might be some small issues, which I will fix in next few days.

Among other changes:

10 new levels . With these additions, Sector 1 now has 50 levels. More are on the way.

Implemented jump visual FX for enemies when they move quickly to side cells as a tower is built upon them. This gives some sense of continuation to their movement.

Fixed a bug that had broken Ghost spawning in previous build

Added simple water ripple effect when enemies are wading through water.

I'm having lot of fun designing new levels. Let me know how you like the newly added levels.

Take care!