Masochist Mode has been added!

In Masochist mode, your units no longer respawn after death. Every time a unit dies, you lose up to 3 copies of that unit. Units can demote from 3 stars to 2, or 2 to 1. If you have 0 copies of a unit remaining, that unit will be benched and become unplayable until you purchase more of them. If a unit is benched and had an item equipped, it will automatically unequip and be returned to you.

To play Masochist on any given difficulty, you must first win in Classic mode. Masochist leaderboards will be coming in the next day or two.