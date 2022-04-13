New Test Features, Emoji Skins, and More!

This brand new update brings the newest cosmetic items to Mallhalla, including for the first time ever new Emoji Skins! These are alternate Skins for Emojis that feature different Legends. Also check out the new Skin for Munin, a new Sidekick, Emote, and Avatars in Mallhalla! The most recent Legend, Arcadia, also has her price reduced to 5400 Gold.

We also added a few new Test Features, like reducing Wall Slips, adjustments to Dodge Cooldowns, and more. Additionally, players can preview a new Tournament Map set in the Experimental queue. The Directional Gravity Cancel window reduction has graduated from Test Features and is now in all queues!

_[/i][i]Lastly, we’re featuring 1v1 Showdown as the Brawl of the Week, made a few game improvements, and updated the free-to-play Legend rotation._

Introducing new Emoji Skins! These are alternate Skins of the existing Emojis that feature different Legends. They can be purchased through Mallhalla under the “Emojis'' tab. Once acquired, players can equip Emoji Skins in the Inventory through the new Emojis category. Once equipped, players can show them off in the Lobby and Scoreboard with the rest of their Emojis!

Skin

Starlet Munin "Don't let her shake her tail feathers." With her Pavonini Talon Scythe and Twirling Flourish, Starlet Munin will dazzle you into a KO.



Emote

B-ballin’ Emote “Styling on the court. BONUS: Rayman's got his own moves!”



Sidekick

Sniffles "Lending a helpful - but slimy - hand."



Avatars

New Country Flags Bosnia and Herzegovina Costa Rica Peru Puerto Rico Vietnam Armenia

New Doodles Magdoodle Renoodle Munidoodle Hugidoodle Doodlecadia



Arcadia's price has also been reduced to 5400 Gold!

Spar with your opponent in this close combat 1v1 game mode! Unlock your inner awesomeness and fight to become the chosen one as you punch, kick, and fight. Watch out for the arrow and throwing star traps. First to 5 KOs wins, skadoosh!

Showdown Game Mode

1v1

Our first walk-off map!

Press the pressure plates to activate arrow traps or throwing stars.

First to 5 KOs wins!

The Experimental Queue's map set has been updated as a preview of the new Tournament map set that will go live after the Mid-Season Championship. This proposed map set is also available in Custom Lobbies for Stock game modes, labeled as TournamentEXP in the Game Rules settings. We are aiming for a single map set for 1v1 and 2v2 tournaments, so be sure to give both modes a try in Custom Lobbies.

The Experimental Queue Map Set has been changed to "TournamentEXP."

New Experimental Tournament Maps: Small Brawlhaven, Small Enigma, Spirit Realm, Miami Dome, Apocalypse, Small Fortress of Lions, and Demon Island.

Players can also try out this new Experimental Map set in Stock game modes in Custom Lobbies.

The reduced input window for Directional Gravity Cancels from 5 ticks to 3 ticks has been graduated into all queues! Players found that this new value resulted in far fewer unintentional Gravity Cancels while recovering back to stage.

The window for initiating a Gravity Cancel from a directional dodge is now 3 frames.

This graduated feature will help players reduce unintended instances of Directional Gravity Cancels, while helping new players learn the timing of performing a Gravity Cancel.

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We’ve added condensed Weapon Spawn locations, adjusted Dodge Cooldowns, and reduced Wall Slip to Test Features. These can be played in the Experimental queue and any Custom Game with Test Features turned on. Share your feedback on our Twitter and Discord. For more information, visit brawlhalla.com/test-features.

Weapon Spawns

We have condensed the locations of weapon spawns on maps in the Experimental Queue, bringing them lower to the ground and closer to center stage. This is intended to make stage control more valuable during a game, with fewer weapon spawns being in reach near walls or far above stage.

Condensed item spawns to be closer to the center of the map and platforms.

Effects the following maps: Miami Dome, Small Brawlhaven, Twilight Grove, Small Kings Pass, Small Thundergard Stadium, Small Blackguard Keep, Small Enigma, Small Mammoth Fortress, Small Great Hall, Shipwreck Falls, Small Fangwild, Plains of Passage, Apocalypse, Small Galvan Prime, Demon Island, Crystal Temple, Spirit Realm, and Small Turtles' Lair.



Dodge Cooldown Adjustments

Many Signatures can use their significant animation time to stall off-stage for too long with a Gravity Cancel, so we are testing a feature that aims to level the playing field for most Signatures.

When performing a Gravity Cancel, the dodge cooldown now begins after the attack has finished, rather than after the canceled dodge was expected to finish.

We have changed the way Chase Dodge Forgiveness works in the background to allow for future testing, but for now it should feel identical to the current iteration. Look forward to further updates in the next patch.

Reduced Wall Slip

To further increase the power of stage control, we are testing a stricter version of the Wall Slip mechanic. Wall Slip will now trigger when a maximum of 9 jumps and/or Recovery attacks are performed without hitting or being hit by another player, instead of the normal value of 15. This maximum value is constant and does not change based on the number of times Wall Slip warnings have been triggered.

Reducing available air actions (jumps and Recovery attacks) from 15 to 9 before Wall Slip triggers.

Train to become an elite soldier like Isaiah with the Shadow Ops bundle! This pack includes:

Shadow Ops Isaiah Skin

Isaiah Legend Unlock

Shadowboxing Emote

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members.



User Experience

Players can now select Skins in the Training mode in-game menu.

User Interface

The Scoreboard screen now shows when players have left the Lobby. A player's Avatar, Name, Title Reward, and Clan will darken after they leave. In Custom Lobbies, it only darkens if they fully back out of the Lobby (not just exiting the Scoreboard screen).

Hugin Skins now display the Legend name as Hugin instead of Munin.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Val, Reno, Caspian, Scarlet, Mirage, Magyar, Lord Vraxx, Kaya, and Xull.