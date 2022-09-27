This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome aboard the Arkade,

We are very happy to announce that Flippin Misfits is now available.



Hop aboard the starship Arkade to join these loveable, daredevil Misfits for a multiplayer, out-of-this-world, melee brawler. Bend gravity to your will as you swap between floor, ceiling, and walls to quickly gain ground on your competition – or save yourself from floating off into space!

Go it alone or play with friends – the choice is yours. Every time you step into the arena, be prepared for fun, unpredictable brawls where only one Misfit can claim all the bragging rights.

Just remember: the only thing deadlier than your fellow Misfits might be their playground.

Get Flippin Misfits now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765520/Flippin_Misfits/

We hope you enjoy these fun-loving Misfits and their absolutely bonkers clubhouse. Are you ready to party?

Irreverently yours,

The Flippin Misfits team