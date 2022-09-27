 Skip to content

Flippin Misfits update for 27 September 2022

Flippin Misfits is Now Available

Welcome aboard the Arkade,

We are very happy to announce that Flippin Misfits is now available.


Hop aboard the starship Arkade to join these loveable, daredevil Misfits for a multiplayer, out-of-this-world, melee brawler. Bend gravity to your will as you swap between floor, ceiling, and walls to quickly gain ground on your competition – or save yourself from floating off into space!

Go it alone or play with friends – the choice is yours. Every time you step into the arena, be prepared for fun, unpredictable brawls where only one Misfit can claim all the bragging rights.

Just remember: the only thing deadlier than your fellow Misfits might be their playground.

Get Flippin Misfits now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765520/Flippin_Misfits/
We hope you enjoy these fun-loving Misfits and their absolutely bonkers clubhouse. Are you ready to party?

Irreverently yours,

The Flippin Misfits team

