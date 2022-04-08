Hot-Fix #38

-Added message saying what target summons are attacking.
-Added cape item slot into character UI.
-Added loot chest on the map.
-Added Items to the cheat commands.
-Added a blocking volume in volcano for future content.
-Changed stack size of some items.
-Fixed AI not attacking the specified target.
-Fixed decoration beds not being set up as intended.
-Fixed group markers pulling wrong group members.
-Fixed objects not loading the correct save data.
-Fixed Dragon Tail having wrong text when interacting.
-Nerfed wall spell damage and duration.
-Reworked taunt to make a box to hit targets certain distance away and say what is being taunted.
-Tweaked Glimmer silk to use sulfur instead of black dye.
-Tweaked summons to start out passive, but when attack key is pressed force them to be aggressive.
-Tweaked farming animal spawners to spawn in a specific location in front rather than find a random location in a radius. This was changed due to AI getting stuck.
