Hot-Fix #38

-Added message saying what target summons are attacking.

-Added cape item slot into character UI.

-Added loot chest on the map.

-Added Items to the cheat commands.

-Added a blocking volume in volcano for future content.

-Changed stack size of some items.

-Fixed AI not attacking the specified target.

-Fixed decoration beds not being set up as intended.

-Fixed group markers pulling wrong group members.

-Fixed objects not loading the correct save data.

-Fixed Dragon Tail having wrong text when interacting.

-Nerfed wall spell damage and duration.

-Reworked taunt to make a box to hit targets certain distance away and say what is being taunted.

-Tweaked Glimmer silk to use sulfur instead of black dye.

-Tweaked summons to start out passive, but when attack key is pressed force them to be aggressive.

-Tweaked farming animal spawners to spawn in a specific location in front rather than find a random location in a radius. This was changed due to AI getting stuck.