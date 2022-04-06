New SkillCard, Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.1.2)

he following updates have been made
- New
New skill card "Seed Gatling" was added.
- Improvements
The total damage inflicted by the user on the monster is now displayed.
The number of locations where cacti appear has been increased.
The interval between the appearance of cacti was further shortened.
- Fixes
Fixed the numbers on the skill cards.
Fixed a wobbling problem when the viewpoint is turned downward.
Fixed a problem with floating chimneys.
Fixed a problem in which the SE volume changed in the settings was not reflected in some cases.
Changed files in this update