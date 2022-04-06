New SkillCard, Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8510179 · Last edited 6 April 2022 – 19:39:11 UTC by Wendy

The following updates have been made

New

New skill card "Seed Gatling" was added.

Improvements

The total damage inflicted by the user on the monster is now displayed.

The number of locations where cacti appear has been increased.

The interval between the appearance of cacti was further shortened.

Fixes

Fixed the numbers on the skill cards.

Fixed a wobbling problem when the viewpoint is turned downward.

Fixed a problem with floating chimneys.

Fixed a problem in which the SE volume changed in the settings was not reflected in some cases.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.