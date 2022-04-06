 Skip to content

Tumbleweed Destiny update for 6 April 2022

New SkillCard, Improved and Fixed (Ver 1.1.2)

he following updates have been made

  • New

New skill card "Seed Gatling" was added.

  • Improvements

The total damage inflicted by the user on the monster is now displayed.

The number of locations where cacti appear has been increased.

The interval between the appearance of cacti was further shortened.

  • Fixes

Fixed the numbers on the skill cards.

Fixed a wobbling problem when the viewpoint is turned downward.

Fixed a problem with floating chimneys.

Fixed a problem in which the SE volume changed in the settings was not reflected in some cases.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

