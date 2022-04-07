Demeo: PC Edition is now available in Steam Early Access!

The world of Demeo has opened to PC players in Steam Early Access and we’re welcoming all new adventurers to the game.

Choose between five brave heroes and assemble your party in multiplayer or skirmish mode and fight your way through the levels to reach the final boss. Three great adventures await you with much more to come!

All players have access to both the PC and VR versions of the game in your library and cross-play is available between all platforms.

What are you waiting for? The elven spirits are calling you!

The Demeo Team