 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Demeo update for 7 April 2022

Demeo: PC Edition is now available in Steam Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 8510126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The world of Demeo has opened to PC players in Steam Early Access and we’re welcoming all new adventurers to the game.

Choose between five brave heroes and assemble your party in multiplayer or skirmish mode and fight your way through the levels to reach the final boss. Three great adventures await you with much more to come!

All players have access to both the PC and VR versions of the game in your library and cross-play is available between all platforms.

What are you waiting for? The elven spirits are calling you!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1837750/Demeo_PC_Edition/]

PLAY NOW!

[/url]

The Demeo Team

Changed files in this update

Demeo Content Depot 1484281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.