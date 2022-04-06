Hello Villagers!

Village Monsters v1.06 fixes one of the most annoying bugs I have ever been responsible for: the dreaded duplicating cutscenes. It also cleans up a number of other major and minor bugs that have been reported.

Work continues on the much larger update which I'm tentatively calling v1.1.

Bugs Squashed

MAJOR: Fixed an issue where cutscenes would repeat indefinitely

MAJOR: Fixed a crash with cutscenes

MAJOR: Fixed a crash when interacting with tamed critters outside of the barn

Fixed issue where skipping a cutscene could cause problems in other cutscenes

Fixed seeds not properly stocking / restocking in the general store

Fixed a number of issues that could prevent "flavor" critters from spawning

Fixed various typos and other embarrassing gaffs

Improved performance across Linux platforms

Note: There may be a rare instance in which you see a cutscene repeat one additional time. However, they should not repeat further after this. If they do, please report it as a bug. In general, any save older than Spring 10th is fixed.