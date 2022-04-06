The "Welcome Back!"-Update

Reading and hearing your feedback was the greatest part of this last week. And it has inspired me to make another update for Ghostist.

Let's start with what you came here for:

What has changed?

new music was added and some old music was cut

the activity levels of different ghosts should now better reflect their personality

gave the GIC some common sense ( I´d like some feedback on that )

removed the social links

fixed some noise-bugs

changed some item prices(you get to keep your saved items though)

made toilets flushable

These might seem like rather minor changes, but under the hood a lot has changed. And it enables future features that I won't discuss just yet. This and the accompanying sale are not meant as a "Horse Armor DLC"(comment if you got that reference) but rather as a "Hey, I'm still here and I'm so happy that you are, too!"-Update. But that was too long a title, so Welcome Back!-Update it is.

Once again, I'm really happy you're here, and I hope you enjoy your time with Ghostist. I love watching you play my game :)