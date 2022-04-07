Forgive Me Father is OUT NOW!

Greetings cultists,

The day of joyous madness and exquisite suffering has come, for everyone can now step into the fully realized world blessed by the insanity of the Old Ones! Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer and accept our invitation to explore the now complete story of Forgive Me Father - filled with unending hordes of nightmarish enemies for you to unleash your bloodlust upon!

Compared to the Early Access version, the full release brings another playable character (the Journalist), increases the total number of levels from 17 to 25, 3 new bossfights and 3 new Endless mode arenas, a new weapon and 8 new weapon upgrades, new skill upgrades, animated cutscenes showing the full story of the protagonists, and more!

All this could never be achieved without the help of our amazing community, and we would like to thank each and every one of you who played the game in Early Access, and especially those who took the time and shared their feedback by writing a review, a post in the discussions or came to our Discord server.

The journey of Forgive Me Father is not over yet - we are here to fix any bugs that may yet be discovered, and make improvements to the game wherever we can. So please, stay awesome and keep that feedback coming in, we really, sincerely, appreciate it.

Now go kill some monsters already!

Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.