The Caverns of Grimlock DLC Now Available!

It is believed that some of these caves and their connecting passages were excavated by Grimlocks, but they aren't the only dangerous dwellers to be found here. Explore these twisting and labyrinthine subterranean caverns and fight creatures like Grimlocks, Driders, Mothmen, Redcaps, Athachs, and the nefarious Mind Flayer, as well as a bevy of other monsters.

This soon to be released DLC is an expansion pack that adds an additional world that your adventurers can travel to when going through The Gate.

Includes:

A challenging, dark subterranean type of environment

44 new fearsome monsters lurking in the shadows

Several new weapons and armor pieces

16 new abilities and spells

Over 160 new and exotic loot items to discover

An additional background song added

You must have purchased the base game for Infinite Dungeon Crawler to use any expansion packs.

View the Steam Store page for The Caverns of Grimlock.