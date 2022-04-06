Jumphobia Has LANDED!

Hello everyone,

Today's the day! Now you get to see what all the fuss is about - what almost two years worth of work culminates toward! Today - we go - Homeward Bound.

Let's set our minds back to the very base experience that JHB has to offer:

Story Mode: 30 uniquely curated story missions, set across 5 hub worlds and an extra secret hub world for you to discover! Deep lore to uncover in the hundreds of MARE terminals scattered throughout the landscape, and more than just a few hidden secret areas - if you know, you know...

Challenge Mode: A further 28 "remixed" levels, each with a specific prerequisite for completion, and a new lick of paint to boot.

Level Editor: The heart and soul of our game's engine, and what makes the entire game possible. Get inspired, get creative, and forge some truly memorable masterpieces to play and share...

Level World: A huge library of levels, where players and creators alike can preview, play, rate, race, tag, tag-team, speedrun and surf their way through each other's finest creations. Be the best - or even better - BUILD the best!

Customisation and vanity options: Collected every piece of scrap in story mode? Then put it to good use! Hop into the robot designer and spend your wealth on the flashiest skins, make yourself a Wix Games account and adorn your profile with creator badges to be the coolest jump-bot in town.

And much, much more: Did we mention that every level is timed, and tracks the amount of deaths per clear? No?... Better get practicing, then! It's only a matter of time before someone else figures out how to beat your times, the speedrunning potential is out there!

We can't wait for you to finally get your hands on the world of Jumphobia: Homeward Bound, and hope you have a blast playing through it. Platforming noobs beware - you'll need your wits about you and a pair of agile thumbs to come out on top!

The Wix Games Team