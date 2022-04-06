Version 0.73 is out - Era 1 End changes, Fires, Sound Effects, and more!

Another continous improvement update, version 0.73, is up! Take a look at the exciting changes below and give the game a spin.

Revamp and Polish of the Era 1 End Boss Mission

All new post-combat cutscene sequencing and visual effects for polish and improved narrative clarity.

Boss unit no longer spawns on top of the [redacted] pod.

Intro camera for boss changed and removes poor visibility.

New sound effect for Boss ability "Beholder".

Water Supply blocks fire hazards from burning units passively when held.

Fixed bug where extinguishing a Fire Hazard would leave your unit burning until you left the territory.

Fixed bug where the Burn Effect from the field would leave an icon visible in combat.

New icon for fire hazards.

Added status icon (fire) to Unit Callout when burn is being applied to a unit by a fire hazard.

Added side notification about units on fire.

Fixed incorrect reputation values displayed in some notifications for Fire Hazard interactions.

New Supply tip and tip image that helps players discover the Water well in the field and water supply in their unit's inventory.

QoL and Sound Changes

New sound effects for Beholder, Silence, and Sniper Shot abilities.

Additional sound effect "Voice" set added that plays randomly when a unit is selected on the field. Classes that have this voice will play it when they are the leader of the unit.

Changed and improved Idle animations and ability animations across many classes. New VFX for "Weaken Slash" ability.

Volume fixes and balance for a number of ability sounds.

Fixed bug with being able to navigate to change leader button in Conductor's group with controller.

Fixed some additional situations where the controller cursor can be made invisible in combat.

Baby Raun now finishes instantly instead of animating out, fixing glitch with its hair model not disappearing!

Added fixes for benign error messages that could show up in the debug console.

