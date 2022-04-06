Patch Notes (Live v2.5272):

Bug Fixes:

The ambience of Mid Stadium is now audible.

The field no longer separates from the fences and booth when moving the table in the Little League Announcer mode.

The panel of the table can no longer be seen outside the booth in Little League and Field of Dreams Announcer modes.

Fixed some missing advertisements in the Dirtlot.

Fixed an issue causing long names to be broken between lines on the file folders of Announcer mode.

The player now grabs the microphone in Koshien Stadium in the correct position.

The quick menu is no longer blocked by the booth in Mid Stadium when opened while in the booth.

The quick menu has been repositioned for better viewing in the dirtlot booth.

Corrected an issue with the appearance of the announcers in broadcast mode.

Hidden items are now properly hidden.