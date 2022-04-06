Battle Bands Patch Notes #3

The continued response to Battle Bands has been amazing and the feedback invaluable, with it we have continued fixing issues and improving the game!

The third patch is focused mainly on fixing bugs and continuing the quest for balance, with a few quality of life improvements in there as well. We look forward to you playing more with Patch #3 and continuing to give us more useful feedback!

Bugs

Gameplay

"Dancing To The Groove" no longer discards entire opponent hand when it should discard no cards from opponent hand.

"Thunderous Cacophony" description fixed.

"Beasts Theme" no longer dodges protection.

"Drumline With The Crew" description fixed.

"Steal" Changed to "Copy" for cards that do not destroy the original when they replicate it on your side ie. "Mimicking Hook"

Band names no longer overlap with skip button.

Moments have more time before closing after the outcome is decided.

Removing cards using a moment no longer raises price of card removal at shops.

Modifiers added during a match do not stick around in the descriptions on following screens.

Self discard no longer leaves duplicate unplayable cards in hand. Now all discarded and exhausted cards disappear from hand properly.

Cosmetic

"Barely Beanie" clipping fix.

"Strands Sidepart" clipping fix.

"Shaggy Swoop" clipping fix.

"Just A Solid Kit" masking issues fixed.

Miscellaneous

Van no longer disappears from main menu.

Daily Store Counter no longer goes negative.

Keyboard Unlocks no longer show with guitar icon.

"Which Instrument do you prefer" Chat on band screen no longer 0 seconds long.

Claiming Challenges no longer cause last season unlock to pop up as if it is a new unlock.

Main menu van defaults to last used van skin.

Balance Changes

Bosses

Jackal Brothers: Hype Goal base lowered by 5, Tour Level 2&3 have one more "Howling Organ" each. Tour Level 7&8 have one more energy and one fewer "Reckless Rides."

Goo Fighters: Tour Level 1 have -1 card draw and one fewer "Oozing Lick." Tour Level 3 have + 1 card draw and max hand size.

Riff Rats: Tour level 1 has -1 Energy and +1 "Family." Tour Level 6 has +1 Energy.

Caper Crew: Tour Level 1 has -1 Energy and +1 "Retreat Beat." Tour Level 3 has +1 "Vault Keys." Tour Level 5 has +1 energy.

BardBarians: Tour Level 1 has -1 Card Draw. Tour Level 4 has +1 Card Draw and Max hand size.

Skidmarks: Tour Level 1 -1 Card Draw. Tour Level 4 +1 Energy.

Coin Ops: Tour Level 4 -1 card draw. Tour Level 5 -1 "Xtreme GPU." Tour Level 8&9 + 1 Card draw and Energy.

Real Good Boys: Tour Level 1 +1 Card Draw. Tour Level 2 -1 "Bad Dog" Tour Level 4 -1 Card draw. Tour Level 6 +1 "Bad Dog" -1 Energy.

Cards

"Pretty Motif" +2 Capacity.

"Patient Bridge" is now tier 3 from tier 2.

"Awesome Cymbal Tricks" no longer has "Burning" upgrade, now has "Incredible" upgrade.

"Cymbalic Reminders" is now tier 3 from tier 2, +2 capacity and only modifies snares in hand.

"Steady Riff" renamed to "Steady Lick"

"Legendary Instructor" now exhausts.

General

Each Show in tour mode now gives $10 fewer then it did before.

Party Moment give $10 less for reward.

Contract moment gives $25 and $50 less respectively for small and big contract options.

Sponsorship Moment give $15 less for taking either option.

Time Traveling Phone Booth moment gives $15 fewer dollars.

Laundromat Moment card removals cost $15 and $20 more for 1 and 2 removal options respectively.

New Features

New Cosmetics!

"Fiery Solarpunk" Van available to all players to celebrate the first band the "Fiery Solarpunk Wheels" to earn the "Impossible?!" achievement.

"Side-Locs" hairstyle added to daily shop

"Custom Classic" guitar added to daily shop

"Thorns N' Roses" mask added to daily shop

Thank you all for playing Battle Bands! We hope you keep that feedback coming and have fun playing the updated Battle Bands!

If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)