MindSweeper update for 6 April 2022

2022/04/06 The last synchronization update of the Demo version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for supporting MindSweeper, this is the last synchronization update of the Demo version

Early Access This version will continue to be updated, and future updates will focus on the store and 3v3 battles.

At present, some players have reported that there is no place to spend money, and in the future, props and monster enhancements will be produced one after another.

Function:

  1. Classic mode plot description, gameplay and rewards
  2. Merge team and monster backpack pages
  3. Added hot desert level in Story Mode
