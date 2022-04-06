Update 0.3 - New Escape, Vents, Much More!

I've been working hard for the last few days to bring you new exciting stuff!

Some of the features were voted by the community on our discord.

How I am fighting the camping problem

Now that you are able to leave your cell at night, it will encourage the guards to look around for you instead of camping underground.

Night tasks for guards

New yard - so guards won't just camp the entrance of one yard and will stop all escapes.

New escape way

New

Vents - you can go into vents from your cell and drop at other locations in the prison(need to unlock the opening first)

New Escape - front door escape - collects all 4 parts of the code and then use it to open the main door(only reachable via the vents)

Map Changes - New yard, new prison entrance.

You are able now to get out of your cell at night but the whole prison will be restricted area at night.

Night tasks for guards.

Now you can see the amount of prisoners and guards in your game.

You can open the full map by pressing M(Changable) or by pressing the minimap.

Now you can choose to talk with your role or all players in the game, switch channels by pressing tab.

New item - Wrench - used to unlock vents

Bad words filter for chat, names, and game names.

When the underground/prison entrance door will open both the prisoners and guards will get a notification.

When selecting a bomb in your inventory you will have an helper indecator that will tell you that you can only destroy walls with cracks with the bomb.

Changed

Now escaped prisoners will be able to talk in chat with their role or all roles, they will have "(Escaped)" added to their name

Increased the mobility of guards by adding more out and return arrows for guards:

Now you can go in and out of the yard and also to outside the prison if you are stuck there.

The metal detector at the entrace was removed and new one was added at the new yard.

3 -> 10 bomb explosion radius increase, much more useful underground now!

Fixed

There was a bug that the game didn't end if some of the prisoners escaped and some left the game

Now game names must have at least 4 letters

There was a way to escape only with wirecutters due to a bug, now its not possible because I relaced the outter fence with concrete wall.

Sometimes you wouldn't be detected in restricted area, fixed the calculations and it seems all good now.

Sometimes when sent to solitary you were sent instead to your cell.

Hopefully fixed connection issues with unstable networks

Vents

You will be able to go up from your cell, and unlock vent openings via a new item - wrench(craftable).



You will be able to drop at many places in the prison, any place that has this, is connected to the vents system



New Escape Way - Entrance Door

How to escape:

Collect all 4 parts of the code and craft the complete code



Use the full code item and all prisoners will get a message about it and the code to the door

You will need to get there via vents(you'll also need to cut a fence that blocks the access)



Enter the code



Escape :)

