Soap and Water v0.1.4

Welcome to the Bath House Warlock! Remember the rules, no running near the pools, soap should not be used as lube, and wipe down any benches you fornicate on! This update is another massive one as new content comes rolling in. We are also going to be adjusting our pricing based on community feedback, as of today the price will drop to $7.99 USD from $14.99 USD. We hope you all spread the word about Elewder and help us grow!

The content in this build is focused entirely on the Bath House area, formally the Water Zone this has a distinctly Roman vibe to the minion and environment designs.











Along with the area theming, we have 5 new minions that make up the area.

From left to right:

Centurion: She uses her power to send powerful sword projectiles at you in groups of three. Dodge the best you can!

Gladiator: An arena combat specialist, she uses her special net weapon to lock you in place. When you can’t move you’ll be a sitting duck to all attacks!

Hoplite: Trained to fight behind a shield the Hoplite can only be damaged from the sides and behind. Do everything you can to get behind them!

Maiden: Magical creatures who’ve been captured and used as servants in the Bath House. They control the power to launch water traps around the room.

Zealot: Cleaning patrons with her skills, she can also lob bouncing orbs of water around the room.

We have also taken steps to finalize the entire Elewder soundtrack, the OST includes 18 total tracks. Each region has an exploration track, a combat track, and a boss theme. Along with the player area music and the miniboss theme. Plus one bonus track for the trailer music. Most of these should already be in the game along with the new music delivery system!

Version 0.1.4 Changelog:

Added new music:

Player room

Bath House - exploration, combat, boss

Bordello - exploration, combat, boss

Menagerie - exploration, combat, boss

Foundry - exploration, combat, boss

Fixed dynamic music system.

Added new items:

Break-out bag - gives some gold, key, and bomb on pickup

Unrequited Love - heals 0.5heart on a finisher

EtherealPoison - deals 1 damage every 3s. More stacks faster tick

Infernal Incense - Temporary Damage On Kill

Inchastity Belt - Decrease lust penalty when getting hit

Alchemist's Boon - Chance for AOE damage on hit

Sound Advice - Chance To Spawn Half Heart On Crit

Dubious Distillation - Chance To Fire Magic Missile

Amusing Anecdote - Chance To Spawn Key On Getting Hit

Dangerous Notion - Temporary Fire Rate On Crit

Daemon's Skull - Temporary Fire Rate On Exploration

Added new environment art for Bath House.

Added 5 new unique Bath House Minions:

Zealot

Maiden

Hoplite

Gladiator

Centurion

Added new animations:

2 Finishers

2 Boss finishers

2 Failure animations

2 Boss failure animations

Added Big failure animations to the gallery.

Added auto finish to the minigame.

Thank you all very much for being patient with us as we build Elewder to be the best dang game we can make it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597710/Elewder/

Cheers!