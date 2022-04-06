Release Notes - Update 1.4.17

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a hotfix update for you.

Some players may have experienced an issue with their Co-op Campaign inventories appearing blank after the latest update. This hotfix is aimed at fixing that issue and preventing it from happening again. Unfortunately, anyone who made a new save after the bug happened will not be able to recover their inventory. However, old saves will no longer be affected by it, nor new saves made after this hotfix.

Bug Fix:

Fixed an issue that caused inventories in Co-op Campaign Game Saves to appear empty.

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Chinese and Danish friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

光轲

Nichlas Lafrenz

Known Issues: