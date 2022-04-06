 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 6 April 2022

New Ship Beta

It has been a while since I released some new content into the game but seeing as the delivery system seems to be working much better now I think I can spend some time adding some new toys :)

Cuttlefish BHT
Based on an old tug boat design this is a big ship measuring about 50m in length. It has been converted to carry dry cargo and is pretty good in all sea conditions.

I haven't tested the ship fully in VR but you should be able to explore the vessel on foot and use the custom steering wheel.

There's still some work to do on water effects etc but the important bits are all done :)

Let me know what you think...

