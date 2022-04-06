New Ship Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Public Beta "newship"

It has been a while since I released some new content into the game but seeing as the delivery system seems to be working much better now I think I can spend some time adding some new toys :)

Cuttlefish BHT

Based on an old tug boat design this is a big ship measuring about 50m in length. It has been converted to carry dry cargo and is pretty good in all sea conditions.

I haven't tested the ship fully in VR but you should be able to explore the vessel on foot and use the custom steering wheel.

There's still some work to do on water effects etc but the important bits are all done :)

Let me know what you think...