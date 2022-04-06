Update v1.0.4: New Instructions Screen, Quick Match, Bug Fixes!

Added:

Fix Game Freezing if player leaves while selecting next game mode in Party Mode

Added ‘Quick Match’ Button on main menu that will put you in the first public lobby found, or create a new one if there is none

New Instructions screen to help new players understand how each game is made

Updated Clout Chasers Icon for notification so it doesn't confuse new players

Fixed Spawn issues on Spooder Mines stage

Fixed swinging while typing glitch in Scavengers and HeadHunters

Added Mute toggle for chat in Lobby.

I’d still like to add a “how to play” tab on the main menu and make the item select menu separate from the instructions but first gonna focus more on bugs the coming week. Thought it was important to have a better way to understand the game for new players though.

Thanks for all your suggestions and bug reports! Really cool/unexpected seeing how many new people are playing the last few weeks! I'm doing my best to keep up with fixes and features!

<3