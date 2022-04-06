Patch notes: Version 2.0.6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patchnotes: New Challenges Await

With the release of Patch 2.0.6 we’re adding 2 new dungeons to the existing one of the Firestone Legacy Expansion! Get ready for new threatening bosses, allowing you to achieve the new equipment item level of 195!

Dungeons

Loot distribution in hard modes adjusted, so that you get a Lucky Soul Crystal from the 100% completion reward chest, and no longer from the hidden boss.

Jubao Residence

The entrance to the Jubao Residence lies within the Shanghuai Grasslands, left of the teleportal to Cloudrise. Both the normal and hard mode of this dungeon will be added at the same time, so get ready for a challenge!

Normal Mode

* Unlocks Thursday, April 7th

Group Size: 5 to 10 players

Has a chance to drop item level 165 gear amongst others

Loot eligibility resets daily (6:00 server time)

Hard Mode

* Unlocks Thursday, April 7th

Group Size: 5 to 10 players

Will drop item level 195 gear fragment amongst others

Loot eligibility resets weekly (Thursdays, 6:00 server time)

Wuyu Hummock Forest

Head to the Changfu Garden to enter the new Wuyu Hummock Forest dungeon – the teleportal is behind the Hongpu Gardens. Same applies to this dungeon as it did to the Jubao Residence – the normal and hard mode are added simultaneously!

Normal Mode

* Unlocks Thursday, April 7th

Group Size: 5 to 10 players

Has a chance to drop item level 165 gear amongst others

Loot eligibility resets daily (6:00 server time)

Hard Mode

* Unlocks Thursday, April 7th

Group Size: 5 to 10 players

Will drop item level 195 gear fragment amongst others

Loot eligibility resets weekly (Thursdays, 6:00 server time)

Items

Talisman II

* Recipes for Talisman II have been added to the merchants of the Langquan Road, Blood Ruvia and Envoy of the Turquoise Lantern merchants.

Runestones

* Runestone III (PvE) can now be crafted. The corresponding recipe is purchasable from the Recipe Tutor in Cloudrise.

Runestone II (PvE) can be purchased through the Book of Mysteries (ALT+P) for Mysterious Parchment (180).[u] [/u]

Jade II

* 5 recipes are added to the Recipe Tutor in Cloudrise, which allow you to craft Jade II socketing materials based on their corresponding Tier I versions.

Soulforce Chest: Sage

* The weekly limit of Soulforce Chest: Sage that you can receive is increased to 12.

The weekly purchase limit of them at the Langquan Road Merchant is increased to 4.

Note: the maximum level of each relic is level 11 within all of 2.0 content.

Mysterious Parchments

When you receive Mysterious Parchment (current) as a reward, it will now convert as follows:

* If you’ve unlocked item level 195 understanding, you get 8x Mysterious Parchment (195).

If you’re within the item level 180 understanding, you get 10x Mysterious Parchment (180).

Fishing & Treasure Hunt

These activities now have a low chance to reward you with some item level 195 equipment parts.

Cultivation

Target

* For the version rewards, the second tier “Average” has been unlocked and can now be achieved. New goals were added for this.

Daily Quest

* The normal mode of the 2 new dungeons is added to the pool of possible dungeons to encounter when queuing for the daily Instance Exploration Quest.

Weekly Quests

* The boss for the quest “Training against demons” will now reward you with more Soulforce Chests (4 instead of 2), as well as Phoenix Song Box II.

After April 10th, 6:00 am

* Turquoise Lantern Spirits – Boss Battle and Blood Ruvia Bounty (weekly) now have a chance to reward you with item level 195 equipment (after the weekly reset on Sunday 06:00 server time).

Turquoise Lantern Spirits – Boss Battle will now also reward you with a Phoenix Song Box II.

Miscellaneous

Easter Events

A variety of easter and spring themed events will start on April 7th and run until the maintenance on April 28th. Check for details in a separate news planned for these!

Battle Pass

Between April 7th and April 21st (the end of the current season), you’ll be able to get more points daily, as well as get more points for specific activities.

Bugfixes

Alliance Activity Rewards now give out Box with current socketing Jades

Talismans in the Crafting Menu are now sorted in the correct categories

Jade Butterfly Flutter should now work for Girl Characters regardless of Mastery/Astral Blessings[u] [/u]

