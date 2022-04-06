1.1.0b Save Fix (Another one)

Share · View all patches · Build 8508029 · Last edited 6 April 2022 – 13:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Welp seems like we aren't the sharpest tools in the shed.

We left in an artifact from "Godmode" testing.

Now your old saves should work. No more weaponless things.

Hit us up again if there is still one more way we have messed up :)