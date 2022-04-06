 Skip to content

Dr. Professor Scientist's Weapons Testing Facility update for 6 April 2022

1.1.0b Save Fix (Another one)

1.1.0b Save Fix (Another one)

Build 8508029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welp seems like we aren't the sharpest tools in the shed.
We left in an artifact from "Godmode" testing.

Now your old saves should work. No more weaponless things.

Hit us up again if there is still one more way we have messed up :)

