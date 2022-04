The Glacier has been visually updated

Tri Strike base damage reduced slightly (3.3x dmg with 3 casts)

Sheer Force damage increased slightly (3.6x dmg)

Trinket: Zephyr Ribbon is now once per turn, rather than once per battle

Trinket: Mana Gem now has 2 uses per battle

Trinket: Guardian Angel now triggers when HP is below 20%, down from 25%; now gives Blessed for 3 turns as well

Trinket: Golden Sword triggers at 4+ unspent AP, up from 2+

Trinket: Trap Anklet effect changed to "Spike traps' damage is greatly reduced. When you step on a trap, heal 1 HP. 3 uses per floor."

Shops now sell a wider range of items

Create Slate and Salvage Slate spawn animation improved

Attack+ and Stun+ should now correctly quicksave

Fixed bug with Compendium initialising twice when levelling up Heart

Trinket: Soda's description now matches its effect: "On turn 3 and 6, Refresh all your skills."

Items should no longer occupy the same tile

When starting extra turns, one-turn statuses are now removed correctly