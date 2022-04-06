 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 6 April 2022

4.013 Hotfixes

Build 8507803

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.013_Hotfixes

Mostly this just fixes some bugs that could get up in your face in the prior build when you started the game or were in the lobby. It also fixes a couple of other less-important bugs while I was at it.

This one also makes a shift to Expert mode, on the advice of Strategic Sage, to no longer force Dire CPAs to be a part of that mode. They are now only required on Logistician, but they're still optional on any mode.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

