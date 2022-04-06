Important quality of life improvement in 1.8.2n, DLC1 English Patch Ready

Hello everyone! Sorry for the long wait. Today we have updated the game. This update’s primary focus is quality of life improvements and bug fixes. Hopefully, we can use this opportunity to make the experience that much more enjoyable for current and future content.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

DLC1’s English Patch is ready! The main game - Touhou Mystia’s Izakaya now officially supports English.

English players can now experience this game without any obstacles!

To celebrate this milestone, we will go on sale starting this week! If you miss this opportunity, then you have to wait a while!

Of course, we are still finding typos and grammatical errors here and there. However, rest assured that we will fix them in future updates.

Unfortunately, Japanese players still need to wait a little longer. Please be patient.

New features

When purchasing ingredients, you can now hold E and purchase everything.

Because many players are confused about when DLC1’s storyline officially started, we added a Bunbunmaru Newspaper article to tell players exactly when DLC1 is accessible.

When you are operating level 1 or level 2 izakaya, random people will walk past your izakaya at night. Experience a night at Gensokyo with your small izakaya as an authentic street vendor!

After you have access to Yakumo Gap, you can now use the gap in your map (default key M), instead of having to walk to the gap every time.

If you have a quest about serving a certain dish to a rare guest at your izakaya, you will now have a notification on top as a reminder.

If there is a story event at night that forces you to operate at a certain location, you will now be notified when the day starts.

Added A LOT of 10w celebration pictures.

Adjustments & Quality of life improvements

You can now use L1 and L2 (shoulder buttons) to switch between orders at night. You can also use L2 and R2 (trigger buttons) to check your buff.

A special gap effect for Yukari when she appears at the end.

Normal Guests “Taotie Beast” has been changed to Youkai Snake to avoid confusion.

Updated descriptions to reflect that Yuuma ignores Night Sparrow Cookware effect.

Tachisora Shio will no longer activate multiple spell cards at once. Instead, additional spell cards will increase the duration of the first spell card.

Shanghai Doll will more likely sell cream.

DLC1 will also have Halloween and Christmas decor when you have the right costumes.

Now you can change store decor independently from the costumes.

Updated Nitori’s Heavy Industry Phone. Now, when a conversation is over, it will return to the previous menu instead of closing the menu.

Reduced Marisa’s spell card’s visual effect.

In Yuyuko’s revisiting battle, an orange rating will increase the progress by 20.

Changed 10,000 sales album location.

Recipe sorting feature. You will now have two levels of menu. With this, you can now easily access all your favorite recipes.

Now when you get beverages from the wine rack, if you hit the “up” key from your tray, you will move to the beverages on the lowest rack.

Once you interact with the Jizo Statue, you won’t be able to interact with it again that day.

Now, the money you spent on using gaps will also be displayed when calculating your daily revenue.

Chen’s spell card will no longer give you Sea Urchin and Octopus.

Now the record player will display its cover when you select it.

You can purchase Yumma’s battle theme after you defeat her at Kourindou.

BUG fixes

Fixed the problem that sometimes some players cannot enter the game.

Fixed the problem that sometimes there is a “chat” button even when Mystia is not chatting with someone.

Fixed the problem that Forest of Magic level two izakaya’s default background is set to Spring Festival background.

Fixed the problem that sometimes Marisa and Yuuma’s locations are not recorded.

Fixed the problem that guests at 0 patience while under the Buff “patient freeze” still refuse to leave.

Fixed the problem that some players’ DLC 1 progress cannot be reset.

Fixed the problem that the assistant cook will continue to cook even when the cookware is locked.

Fixed the problem that in the Boss battle with Remilia, if you respond too quickly and interact with a cookware, the game will be stuck.

Fixed the problem that in the Boss battle with Yuyuko, if you respond too quickly and interact with a cookware, the game will be stuck.

Fixed the problem that a portion of the tutorial still displays Chinese when the language option is set to something else.

Fixed the problem that Patchouli and Cirno might visit your izakaya in the forest of magic before you have access to the Scarlet Devil Mansion.

Fixed the problem that Suika and Tenshi might visit your izakaya at Youkai Mountain before you have access to Hakurei Shrine.

Fixed the problem that Three Hoppin' Fairies might cause problems during Youmu/Yuyuko’s revisiting trials.

Fixed the problem that Tewi could not force a sale at level 2 and 3 izakaya in the Bamboo forest before the duel between Mokou and Kaguya. Also fixed a problem where Tachisora Shio, Satsuki Rin, and Three Hoppin' Fairies' would not show up in the Bamboo forest at higher level izakaya.

Fixed the problem that some players’ save file does not contain Sakuya’s ingredient quest.

Fixed the problem that players cannot interact with Jizo Statue and Moriya Shrine after trials. * Fixed the problem that hosting a concert will set daily revenue calculation to 0.

Fixed the problem that sometimes the record player’s button at night cannot be pressed down.

Fixed the problem that after collection, the character figure will briefly flash once.

Fixed the model of Moonlight Grass at the Youkai Trail.

Fixed the problem that the recipe description will display error messages when you do not have enough ingredients for that dish.

Fixed the problem that some models in the Forest of Magic clip into each other.

Fixed the text-overflow problems in the English Patch.

Fixed the problem that the music will loop infinitely when you close the izakaya immediately when Suika activates her spell card.

Fixed the problem that a bubbling song will repeat infinitely when you close the izakaya immediately when Suika activates her spell card.

Fixed the problem that the assistant cook will freak out and don’t know what to do when you repeatedly interrupt them.

Fixed the problem that the left top corner date is a day early.

Fixed the problem that if you open any UI immediately after collecting something at 17:30, it will cause players to be unable to open the izakaya that night.

Fixed the problem that holding “A” before closing NPC dialogues will cause the options to disappear.

OK. We currently anticipate another update in April. After that, we’ll release DLC2.

Please look forward to it~