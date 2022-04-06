Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.16

Hello fellow model builders! 👋

This week’s we’ve launching a new hotfix faster than usual! We managed to address bugs in some quests, added a few new features and worked on the performance for some models. Here’s what’s new 👇

NEW FEATURE!

We’ve added the ability to refresh connections if they are not being accepted on manual.

You can do it by saving and loading the game and then pressing Ctrl+Shift+R while there is a module with unrecognized connection present on workbench.

PERFORMANCE

Improved ability to load multiple displayed painted models

Improved performance for the Frostpunk Generator model

BUG FIXES

Bucket no longer paints black when the element is moving from cutting mat to painting station

First commissioned work quest is no longer blocked after player changed filters in Shop app

Painting with bucket tools on glass material no longer apply strange patterns on model

Game no longer gets stuck when there is an access problem to Photos folder

Fixed issue with applying other base coats after None option was selected by default

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

