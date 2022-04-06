 Skip to content

Model Builder update for 6 April 2022

Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders! 👋

This week’s we’ve launching a new hotfix faster than usual! We managed to address bugs in some quests, added a few new features and worked on the performance for some models. Here’s what’s new 👇

NEW FEATURE!
  • We’ve added the ability to refresh connections if they are not being accepted on manual.

You can do it by saving and loading the game and then pressing Ctrl+Shift+R while there is a module with unrecognized connection present on workbench.

PERFORMANCE
  • Improved ability to load multiple displayed painted models
  • Improved performance for the Frostpunk Generator model

BUG FIXES
  • Bucket no longer paints black when the element is moving from cutting mat to painting station
  • First commissioned work quest is no longer blocked after player changed filters in Shop app
  • Painting with bucket tools on glass material no longer apply strange patterns on model
  • Game no longer gets stuck when there is an access problem to Photos folder
  • Fixed issue with applying other base coats after None option was selected by default

Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀

