Model Builder Hotfix 1.0.16

Hello fellow model builders! 👋
This week’s we’ve launching a new hotfix faster than usual! We managed to address bugs in some quests, added a few new features and worked on the performance for some models. Here’s what’s new 👇
NEW FEATURE!
- We’ve added the ability to refresh connections if they are not being accepted on manual.
You can do it by saving and loading the game and then pressing Ctrl+Shift+R while there is a module with unrecognized connection present on workbench.
PERFORMANCE
- Improved ability to load multiple displayed painted models
- Improved performance for the Frostpunk Generator model
BUG FIXES
- Bucket no longer paints black when the element is moving from cutting mat to painting station
- First commissioned work quest is no longer blocked after player changed filters in Shop app
- Painting with bucket tools on glass material no longer apply strange patterns on model
- Game no longer gets stuck when there is an access problem to Photos folder
- Fixed issue with applying other base coats after None option was selected by default
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
