WTW Update v.0.1.23.01.52

Hello again!

We continue to work on the development of World Titans War. Below we detail the news:

Today we launch a small update, solving several bugs that you have reported to us and adding one of the most anticipated things, despite the fact that we had published in the roadmap that the Spanish translation would arrive in the month of May, we advance the first part of WTW translated, we will continue to finish translating everything that is missing in future updates. We are also working on translating WTW into other languages ​​and hope to have it ready in future updates.