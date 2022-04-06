Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared for you update 1.3.2.1. Below is the list of changes we introduced:

1.3.2.1 for MacOS will be available as always, in next few days.

1.3.2.1

Fixed:

BT-7 Gunner's Seat not available in shop

BT-7, Hellcat, IS-2, AVRE, KT, Maus optimization for screws and tracks

Optimization for game lights

Transfer case M8 Greyhound bolts placement

Tiger II merged pipes to radiators for easier renovation

IS-2 gears prior elements

Goliath musuem stand textures

Optimization of screws and tracks for: Panzer II C, Vickers E, Little Willie, M3 Halftrack, Sdkfz 251, Panther A, M10 Wolverine, Panzer IVG, Stug IIIG, Panzer III J, T-34/76, T-34/85, KV-2, M26 Pershing, KV-1, Panzer III M, Sherman M4A3E8, Tiger I

Known issue:

Left rear final drive cover for IS-2 need to be bought in shop after being disassembled, otherwise this element can't be assembled again. We are investigating the cause of it. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thanks and have a good weekend,

DeGenerals



