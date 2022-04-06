 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 6 April 2022

Update 1.3.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8507587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared for you update 1.3.2.1. Below is the list of changes we introduced:

1.3.2.1 for MacOS will be available as always, in next few days.

1.3.2.1

Fixed:

  • BT-7 Gunner's Seat not available in shop
  • BT-7, Hellcat, IS-2, AVRE, KT, Maus optimization for screws and tracks
  • Optimization for game lights
  • Transfer case M8 Greyhound bolts placement
  • Tiger II merged pipes to radiators for easier renovation
  • IS-2 gears prior elements
  • Goliath musuem stand textures
  • Optimization of screws and tracks for: Panzer II C, Vickers E, Little Willie, M3 Halftrack, Sdkfz 251, Panther A, M10 Wolverine, Panzer IVG, Stug IIIG, Panzer III J, T-34/76, T-34/85, KV-2, M26 Pershing, KV-1, Panzer III M, Sherman M4A3E8, Tiger I

Known issue:
Left rear final drive cover for IS-2 need to be bought in shop after being disassembled, otherwise this element can't be assembled again. We are investigating the cause of it. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thanks and have a good weekend,
DeGenerals


Changed files in this update

Tank Mechanic Simulator Content Depot 407131
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - DLC #1 (1485420) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1485420
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.