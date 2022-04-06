3.0.6 Patch

Important Bug Fixes-

-We've fixed an issue where the screen would go black when entering Progenitor Graveyard after entering from the Galaxy Map. This will also fix existing save files so that progression can be made normally.

-We've fixed a bug where the Part Three caption would appear past the load point each time you leave Alpha Cenaturi using the warp portal.

General Improvements-

-We've improved the launcher to include a link to the game manual.

-We've added the ability to check the system meets the minimum requirements before playing. Remember, your processor must be at least 2.4GHz or higher to have smooth gameplay.

-We've added a link to check that a game controller is plugged if you are using a supported Steam one.

-We've improved the launcher by adding a quick link to the community page.

-We've improved the launcher by adding a animated start screen. The launcher will also fade gracefully when clicking Config, along with opening, making a nice first entrance to the game and less jarring.

Setting Improvements-

-Updated the terms used for System Options in Config to be more meaningful (e.g BGS is now Ambience, BGM is now Music, SFX is now Sound Effects.)