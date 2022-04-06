Sizeable 1.5.6: Bug Fixes!

Hey Eveyrone,
We saw your feedback and bug reports and have been working hard to fix them all! Down below is a full list of all the issues that have been fixed:
- The "Eggcelent!" achievement should now be unlockable!
- The discription of the "Eggcelent!" achievement has been changed to 17 eggs instead of 16.
- The water in the sewers secret level has been fixed.
- The ladder in the wonderland level now properly works again!
- The "1" Pillar in the Easter Main Menu no longer drops through the floor.
- The sprinkler in the Farm level has been fixed!
We are sorry for these inconveniences! If you find any new issues, don't hesitate to let us know!
Cheers,
Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team
Changed files in this update