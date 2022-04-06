 Skip to content

Under a Desert Sun update for 6 April 2022

Under a Desert Sun Beta 2.0: Sandbox update!

Hi there,

This update is huge! Next to a whole bunch of new enemies the biggest change is the addition of being able to swap enemies in Hordemode maps.

From now on you can swap enemies in maps!

This means that you can now change up which enemies you fight during horde mode. A much requested feature. Want to fight mummies and soldiers? Go ahead! Want to only fight bugs? Why not!?


To change things up is pretty simple, just change the enemy toys on the level picker and they'll be featured in the map you load.

New enemies and sound improvements
BigBoy!

Wasp and Weaver!


Spidermummy!

In addition I also added more ambient sound and sounds to
enemies to make them feel a bit more real.

Kind regards,
Ray

