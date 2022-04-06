Safe snd Sound - Quests & Conquest

With the Achievements System, you can complete objectives defined by a map within the game, which will help you to evolve in the game. These achievements are marked not only in your world but also in Steam achievements.

In addition, you may come across NPCS offering you missions, giving you a series of exclusive objectives, in exchange for resources that will help you in your development.

Quests can bring maps, monsters and even exclusive items, which will only be seen during this quest.

This update will be released in its alpha version (04/06/2022) and will be worked on and fixed throughout the week, until it has its full release, which does not have a specific date, but should not take too long.