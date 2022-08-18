Ikonei Island Is On Early Access 10% Off!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

Hoist the sails and get ready to pick up some frogs: Ikonei Island is now available on Early Access on Steam!

And as a thank you gift for all your support, we are launching it at a 10% discount! Ikonei Island is (almost) fully in your hands, just one click away:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

Still not sure if this is the adventure you were looking for? Check out all we've prepared for you on the island:



Explore. Gather resources. Craft tools and gear, build your base, and farm the land. Thwart pirates, fight monsters, and befriend magical creatures.

Embark on a wholesome adventure: Ikonei is yours to discover!

Latest Features 🆕

Portable Player Housing - Place your house wherever you want on the island! 🏡

Optimization for Mouse/Keyboard 🖱️

New Crushing Weapons and Combat Features - Get Crackin’ 💥

Quality of Life Improvements ✨



Build your cozy home ♥



Crush the monsters with mighty weapons!



Shine some light on the corrupted monsters!

---

Make Sure To Join Our Wholesome Community 💙

We want to create the most exciting and beautiful experience for you. That's why we humbly ask for your feedback! Make sure to join our Discord server! We want to be able to join you during your adventure.

See you on the island today! 💚

Snowcastle Games