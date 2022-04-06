Patch Notes 0.34

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.34 (04/06/2022)

New Nodes - Labyrinth

-New enemy type Rogues are added to Labyrinth. 4 unlocks related to Rogues are also added: Rogues, Rogues All Veteran, Rogues All Elite, Rogues All Boss.

-Map Skill unlock is also added to Labyrinth.

Changes

-Researcher Tokens and Collector Tokens were not get removed when Labyrinth Token was bought. It's fixed.

-Exit button on Ingame Menu was quitting the game. Now it opens the main menu.

-'Fire Basic Applier' was doing Ice damage instead of Fire for Warrior. It's fixed.

-Warrior's Rage Time was always 4 seconds, no matter the upgrade count. It's fixed.

-Warrior's Rage skill was not giving the right boost. It's fixed.

-Power Ups were calculated wrongly. It's fixed.

-All set items of Ranger is converted to the regular set style. So, instead of one item giving a set bonus, now worn gear count will give set bonuses.

-Bombs Away set items are converted to the regular set style for all classes.

-Champion Bosses were removed as an end boss on maps in Conquer mode.

-Labyrinth point received from difficulty is increased.

-You can now enter Labyrinth without going back to the base.

-Last 'starting difficulty' and 'max node count' you selected for labyrinth are now auto selected in your next run.

-Claimed Tasks and Unlocks on Labyrinth menu, now listed below of the list instead of top.

-Crafting Material drop rate is increased.