Patch Notes 0.34

Shades of Rayna Update 0.34 (04/06/2022)
New Nodes - Labyrinth
-New enemy type Rogues are added to Labyrinth. 4 unlocks related to Rogues are also added: Rogues, Rogues All Veteran, Rogues All Elite, Rogues All Boss.
-Map Skill unlock is also added to Labyrinth.
Changes
-Researcher Tokens and Collector Tokens were not get removed when Labyrinth Token was bought. It's fixed.
-Exit button on Ingame Menu was quitting the game. Now it opens the main menu.
-'Fire Basic Applier' was doing Ice damage instead of Fire for Warrior. It's fixed.
-Warrior's Rage Time was always 4 seconds, no matter the upgrade count. It's fixed.
-Warrior's Rage skill was not giving the right boost. It's fixed.
-Power Ups were calculated wrongly. It's fixed.
-All set items of Ranger is converted to the regular set style. So, instead of one item giving a set bonus, now worn gear count will give set bonuses.
-Bombs Away set items are converted to the regular set style for all classes.
-Champion Bosses were removed as an end boss on maps in Conquer mode.
-Labyrinth point received from difficulty is increased.
-You can now enter Labyrinth without going back to the base.
-Last 'starting difficulty' and 'max node count' you selected for labyrinth are now auto selected in your next run.
-Claimed Tasks and Unlocks on Labyrinth menu, now listed below of the list instead of top.
-Crafting Material drop rate is increased.
