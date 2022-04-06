Patch notes - Balance Update April

Following the announcement of this month’s card balance changes a few days ago (details of the balance update), we have deployed these changes on April 6th.

We also thank all of our engaged players and the KARDS community in general for reporting bugs and discussing the game balance.

Card balance changes

A total of 10 cards have been updated, two were toned down in power, five got adjusted for strategic reasons, and three received an upgrade to their power.

Please read the following dev blog for all the details and background info:

Adjusted down in power

15 CM AUTOKANONE

Old: When you deploy a unit, deal 2 damage to the enemy HQ.

New: When you deploy a unit, deal 1 damage to the enemy HQ.

RUSH PRODUCTION

Old: When you deploy a unit this turn, deal 1 damage to it and gain 1 kredit.

New: When you deploy a German unit this turn, it gets +2-1.

Strategic Changes

CARRIER COVER

Old: [Cost 3] Choose one - send a unit to owner's hand OR gain 1 extra kredit slot.

New: [Cost 1] Choose one - Your fighters get +1+1 OR are moved into the frontline, if possible.

FORTIFIED POSITION

Old: [Cost 2] Pin target unit. Increase its operation cost by +2.

New: [Cost 1] Pin an enemy unit. If it is in the frontline, it Retreats.

FRENCH 75

Old: [Attack 1, Defense 1] Can only attack enemies in next front while Mobilized.

New: [Attack 3, Defense 3] [Mobilize] If the enemy controls the frontline, this unit can only attack targets there.

HENSCHEL HS 126

Old: Deployment: Give friendly ground units in the frontline +1 attack.

New: Deployment: Give a friendly tank +1+1 for each unit type in the same line.

MARDER III H

Old: MARDER III H gets +1 attack each time another unit is destroyed.

New: When a friendly unit destroys an enemy unit, draw a random unit.

Adjusted up in power

YAK 3

Old: [Cost 4] [Attack 3, Defense 5] Costs 1 less to deploy if you control a French unit.

New: [Cost 3] [Attack 3, Defense 3] [Ambush] Deployment: Gains +1 attack and Ambush if you control a non-Soviet unit.

VETERAN PILOTS

Old: This turn, give a fighter +1 attack and fully repair it if it destroys a unit in combat.

New: Choose One - Give a Soviet air unit +1+2 OR immune this turn.

ROYAL WEST KENTS

Old: [Cost 5] [Attack 2, Defense 5]

New: [Cost 4] [Attack 2, Defense 4]

Icons and card art

As you may have noticed, we have done an overhaul of our card artwork and user interface by replacing all visible instances of the rising sun and swastika symbols.

These symbols are, of course, part of the shared human history, and we would like to think we did in no way glorify them in our designs. Yet they remain very sensitive in many parts of the world. As such, most social media, gaming platforms, and several countries have strict rules and/or restrictions when it comes to those symbols. This is a severe liability and, if unchanged, can considerably reduce the visibility of our game on the platforms we are about to join (mobile stores) and/or cause our players issues when they post images or videos from the game online.

While we realize some of you who are interested in the historical aspect of the game may not welcome this change, we hope you understand our reasoning.

User Interface

Alternative art on cards can now be toggled.

Bug Fixes

Visual bugs

The amount of gold and diamond update was not always displayed correctly after matches (the amount itself was correct). Fixed.

Sometimes, the purchase confirmation was wrong or duplicated in the shop. Fixed.

Some cards were displayed wrong in shop. Fixed.

Card bugs

Excess damage is increased by J1N1 GEKKO's effect. Fixed.

You could get stuck with "can't play order this turn". Fixed.

BYPASS was not showing damage to deal when hovering over target. Fixed.

There was an error in the message which sometimes appeared when targetting smokescreen units. Fixed.

