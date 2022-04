Share · View all patches · Build 8507173 · Last edited 12 April 2022 – 09:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone.

Just wanted to let you know about some discount news for Golf Club Wasteland.

This week you can get the game with a 65% discount. The promo runs from April 11th to April 18th

If you want to take advantage of the sale or send it to a friend, you can grab it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556870/Golf_Club_Wasteland/

Thanks for your ongoing support.