0.2.9.2 Another Screw King rework

Changelog
Re-made the Screw King again, he has a new attack, fixed some bugs and the arena is bigger
The pin placing inputs are now based on other bound inputs, so they won't interfere with re-bound keys on keyboard
Removed the '*' binding for console, currently the other two binds are 'insert' button and 'ctrl' + 'enter'
Some small changes to lightning in a few rooms
Fixed the missing tiles in one room in Mechanical Fort
Made it so you can't parry the blue doors in Mechanical Fort
Fixed some worldmap graphic bug/mistakes
Fixed a room in Deep Grotto not showing up on the map
Fixed so parry charges don't recharge when paused
Fixed so you can't parry gates in boss room (the rest will be fixed later)
Changed the particles in No Dash rooms, hopefully improving performance in those rooms
