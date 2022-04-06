[ Server Maintenance ] April 7, 2022

Greetings Adventurers
In order to bring you better service, our server will be undergoing maintenance.
Sorry for the inconvenience it will cause you.
■ Server maintenance
NA - April 6, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT
EU - April 7, 2022 - 2:30 am CET
Affected Servers: All servers
Estimated time: 4 - 8 hours
[Details]
Server Refresh
Anti-Cheat software update
Some packages and functional items will be available in the Lumena store
※ Note
- During the maintenance period, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.
- The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the actual situation, please be noted.
- When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent to our players by mail. (once per account)
Please feel free to contact us if you encounter any problem or if you have other suggestions in the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Blessed Unleashed!
Blessed Unleashed VALOFE Team
Changed depots in next-mileston branch