Alchemy Garden is now available in Russian thanks to Vsevolod 'Hy60koshk' Savchenko and Helena Zabor, from here I want to thank you for your collaboration!

Remember that the translations are delivered by community volunteers. There are still words, names, and phrases that they don't have access to or are a bit confusing due to the game being in development, so you may find some untranslated parts or inaccuracies.

Have a nice day!