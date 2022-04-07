Ver2.11.500 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 5

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 5.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Flammelapis... New Ally "Flammelapis" is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.500 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 4

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.500.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

April 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – April 14, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 5.

[table][tr][th]Achievement "The Scales Tip" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "The Scales Tip" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.500 update to May 7, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –4/14(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.500.

・On devices running Android 12, attempting to begin or progress certain quests may cause the app to crash.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Japan Version 5th Anniversary!

The Japan version of Another Eden welcomes its 5th anniversary on April 12, 2022.

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Japan version release, the campaign below will be held.

Campaign Information

・Whisper of Time + Whisper of Time Drop Campaign!



The corresponding encounter is accessible once a day during the campaign by using the Whisper of Time (Max 10 times).

Then, each time you initiate the Whisper of Time encounter, you'll receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

When you collect 10 Whisper of Time Drops, you'll be able to initiate a Whisper of Time Drop encounter (1 time only, 5★ class guaranteed).

Whisper of Time distribution period: From April 7, 2022 15:00 (UTC) to May 7, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Whispers of Time and Whisper of Time Drops can be used until June 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, the Lynx delivery service will deliver a Whisper of Time to you once per day on login.

・When you have a Whisper of Time, open up the Gallery of Dreams to initiate the Whisper of Time encounter.

・You can hold a maximum of one Whisper of Time at a time.

*If you already have one, even if the Lynx delivery service arrives, you won't receive a second Whisper of Time.

・If you use a Whisper of Time received from before version 2.11.500, you won't receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

・After updating to version 2.11.500 or later, if you have nine or fewer total Whisper of Time Drops and Whispers of Time at 15:00:00 (UTC) on May 7th, the Whisper of Time Drops will disappear between May 13th 15:00:00 and May 19th 14:59:59 (UTC).