Fernbus Simulator update for 7 April 2022

Fernbus Simulator - Update 29 RELEASE

The Fernbus Simulator update 29 is out now!

Amongst others, the update includes improvements of the AI vehicles, reworked bus doors and kneeling, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.

You can see the full changelog here:

Changelog 1.29.49151

  • Replaced old AI Cars
  • Added arabic localisation
  • Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27
  • Various traffic AI fixes
  • Cockpit buttons are clickable with the mouse in cockpit view
  • Busses now spawn at the front of the bus stop marker
  • Wind animation of trees improved
  • All bus doors have been overhauled
  • Doors now need to be aimed at properly for interaction
  • Kneeling has been reworked in all busses
  • Changes to how the radio works internally
  • You can now zoom in when walking around
  • Added Z-axis (height) movement to photo mode
  • Mouse Control Improvements (please reset gas, brake and steering to use)
  • Added Cross Selector
  • Changed reverse camera to monochrome
  • New default keybinds
  • Localisation updates
  • Added Alternative Mouse UI to all busses
  • Some construction sites have been reworked across the map
  • Keepbrake ignored on controllers/wheels
  • Fixed assigning keybinds to d-pad
  • Fixed destination display in action cam
  • Fixed Crash with very old savegames
  • Reduced package size
  • Fixed wrong materials on roofs and distant buildings
  • Fixed snow fading away in winter
  • Partial gamepad support for menus
  • Art and Level Fixes
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background.

Changed files in this update

