Fernbus Simulator - Update 29 RELEASE

Share · View all patches · Build 8506327 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy

The Fernbus Simulator update 29 is out now!

Amongst others, the update includes improvements of the AI vehicles, reworked bus doors and kneeling, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27.

You can see the full changelog here:

Changelog 1.29.49151

Replaced old AI Cars

Added arabic localisation

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27

Various traffic AI fixes

Cockpit buttons are clickable with the mouse in cockpit view

Busses now spawn at the front of the bus stop marker

Wind animation of trees improved

All bus doors have been overhauled

Doors now need to be aimed at properly for interaction

Kneeling has been reworked in all busses

Changes to how the radio works internally

You can now zoom in when walking around

Added Z-axis (height) movement to photo mode

Mouse Control Improvements (please reset gas, brake and steering to use)

Added Cross Selector

Changed reverse camera to monochrome

New default keybinds

Localisation updates

Added Alternative Mouse UI to all busses

Some construction sites have been reworked across the map

Keepbrake ignored on controllers/wheels

Fixed assigning keybinds to d-pad

Fixed destination display in action cam

Fixed Crash with very old savegames

Reduced package size

Fixed wrong materials on roofs and distant buildings

Fixed snow fading away in winter

Partial gamepad support for menus

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background.