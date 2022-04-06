 Skip to content

Death Game+ update for 6 April 2022

Patch for UI at 16:9 resolutions

Patch for UI at 16:9 resolutions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Better support for 16:19 resolutions has arrived, and all UI should now work okay at 16:9 16:10 resolutions. I typically test this at 1080p, so please let me know if I missed an edge-case somewhere.

Kill on,
E

