Hello Gamers,

A small patch is now available, after seeing a few things that could be clearer, we have added help in a few places to make things a bit easier.

First off - please remember the Detector is not a weapon!

After you complete a mission for the first time - you get Unlock tokens, make sure you spend them in the Office (Equipment screen).

Also.. Agent Roswell: Tactics is out now! Please check it out on our other Store page.

Blue Horizon Studios.