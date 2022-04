New update for RB: Axolotl out on Steam!

-Reduces the filesize even further!

-Fixes some visual bugs like the text turning permanently italicized for a short time

-various grammatical and spelling errors conquered

This update also changes some things on the backend (what uses achievements), so please tell me if anything breaks!

As always, you can join the discord at:

https://discord.gg/6te4xS4F5N