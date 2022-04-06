Update 4.1 Hotfix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8505478 · Last edited 6 April 2022 – 05:59:12 UTC by Wendy

No patch note yet, but early metrics show Champ becoming much more popular - and overperforming. Expect some power reductions soon.

Champ relic Power Armor cap reduced to 10 Vigor/Counter.

Champ Steel Edge reverted to pre-4.0 upgrade, the X+1 causes the text to bleed into too many lines, and is strong enough without being a Super Slice.

Champ's Rope-a-Dope now costs 2, Block increased by 2.

Champ's Good Clean Fight grants enemies 1 Strength, down from 2.

Slime Boss's Slime Tap grants 1 energy & 2 cards, upgrades to 2 energy & 2 cards. (down from 2/2, upgrading to 2/3)

Slightly reduced Act 4 Boss's debuff turn's damage.

Fixed Hermit Boss's Deadeye granting 1 less Strength.

Suspicious Merchant event made more cost-friendly.

Fixed Shaper's Blessing not showing the correct Plated Armor value in the choice screen.

Fixed Rugged buff tooltip still saying it reduces to 1 instead of 3.

Renamed Snecko's Unknown keyword to 'Unidentified', due to the base game using Unknown as a keyword already for unseen cards in the card library and occasionally clashing with Snecko's Unknown.

Fixed Leeching Slime not scaling block from Potency

Automaton's Cleanse now affects the draw pile instead of the hand.

Fixed Snecko's Mix It Up not changing potions if it ends the fight.

Fixed more cases of Snecko generated Offclass cards that were not a part of its drafted classes.